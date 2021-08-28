Biden: Strike in Afghanistan not last, another ISIS attack likely in next 24-36 hours

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the US drone strike targeting ISIS-K in Afghanistan will not be the last one, and that the threat of another attack by the extremist group remains high.

“I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have. This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The drone strike was in retaliation for the suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport on Thursday and led to the deaths of over a 100 Afghans and wounded scores more was claimed by ISIS.

The Pentagon said the airstrike a “facilitator and a planner” from ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan, with no civilian casualties.

Biden added that the threat of another attack on US troops remained eminent.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” he said.

“I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground. They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel,” Biden added.

Read more:

Pentagon identifies US military casualties in Kabul airport attack

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

US military begins withdrawal from Kabul airport: Pentagon

US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban