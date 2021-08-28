.
Britain and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a joint press conference, in Berlin, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP)
A file photo shows Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a joint press conference, in Berlin, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP)

Britain and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week’s leaders’ meeting,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights,” the British statement added.

Merkel also spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Her office said Merkel, Johnson and Rutte were all agreed that organizing the departure of nationals, local support staff and Afghans in need of protection was still a top priority.

“The Chancellor and the Prime Ministers also discussed possible political and diplomatic options with regard to the departure of diplomatic staff, necessary due to the security situation,” a German government spokesperson said.

Read more:

Taliban to unveil full cabinet in a week, will control Kabul airport ‘soon’: Reuters

France is in talks with Taliban on humanitarian operations: President Macron

US troop strength in Kabul falls below 4,000, down from 5,800

