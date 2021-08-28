France will stay in Iraq even if US withdraws: Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday his country will continue to deploy troops in Iraq to battle terrorism whether or not the US decided to withdraw.

“No matter what choices the Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight against terrorism,” Macron said in a press conference on the sidelines of the Baghdad summit.

“We have the operational capacity to ensure this presence.”

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had sealed an agreement with US President Joe Biden an agreement in July to formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

