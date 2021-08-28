.
Pentagon identifies US military casualties in Kabul airport attack

Combination picture of some of the US servicemen killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing on August 26. (Al Arabiya)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon released on Saturday the list of names identifying the 13 US servicemen who died in the deadly attack on Kabul airport.

The suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport on Thursday and led to the deaths of over a 100 Afghans and wounded scores more was claimed by ISIS.

The list of deceased US servicemen and their ages are as follows:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The US retaliated in less than 48 hours by launching a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan which the Pentagon said killed a “facilitator and a planner” from ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan, with no civilian casualties.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

