.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

  • Font
Rain water pours into the beach due to heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Manuel in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013. (AP)
The weakened remnants of Tropical Storm Nora may bring rains later next week to the US Southwest, the Great Basin and Central Rockies, forecasters said. (File photo: AP)

Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Tropical Storm Nora was forecast to reach hurricane force Saturday while nearing the Puerto Vallarta area and then head toward a close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula.

The weakened remnants may even bring rains later next week to the US Southwest, the Great Basin and Central Rockies, forecasters said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The storm’s large wind field and heavy rains mean much of Mexico's central and northern Pacific Coast is likely to see floods, mudslides and perilous surf even if it misses the very heart of the hurricane.

The US National Hurricane Center forecast track showed Nora skirting close to the bay sheltering Puerto Vallarta by Sunday morning and then shooting straight up the narrow Gulf of California a day later, passing very close to the Los Cabos resorts. Also near that track is the resort of Mazatlan.

Nora was expected to start weakening as it blows further north toward the Arizona border region.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Friday, with tropical storm force winds extending out 275 miles (440 kilometers) from the center in some places.

It was centered about 285 miles (460 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes, the point jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta, and it was heading to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The Hurricane Center said the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco could see rainfall totals 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with isolated maximums still higher.

Baja California Sur state could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with more in isolated spots.

Read more:

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies
US intel reports fail to determine COVID-19 origins, Biden blasts China US intel reports fail to determine COVID-19 origins, Biden blasts China
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More