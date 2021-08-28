.
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

A US drone aircraft lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airport where a US C-130 military transport plane crashed in Jalalabad on October 2, 2015. The Taliban claimed October 1 to have shot down a US military transport plane in eastern Afghanistan in a crash that killed 11 people, as the battle for Kunduz raged after the emboldened militants briefly seized the city.The Taliban's stunning success in Kunduz, their biggest tactical success since 2001, marks a blow for Afghanistan's NATO-trained forces, who have largely been fighting on their own since December 2014. NATO has not yet confirmed the cause of Friday's crash. The Taliban regularly claim to have shot down military aircraft.Our mujahideen have shot down a four-engine US aircraft in Jalalabad, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.Based on credible information 15 invading forces and a number of puppet troops were killed. AFP PHOTO / Noorullah Shirzada
A US drone aircraft lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airport where a US C-130 military transport plane crashed in Jalalabad on October 2, 2015. (File photo: AFP)

US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US launched a drone strike against the ISIS-K “planner” of the deadly attack on Kabul airport, the military said early Saturday.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

Evacuation operations are continuing prior to the August 31 deadline for the US and its allies to complete full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

