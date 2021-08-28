US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

The US launched a drone strike against the ISIS-K “planner” of the deadly attack on Kabul airport, the military said early Saturday.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

Evacuation operations are continuing prior to the August 31 deadline for the US and its allies to complete full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

