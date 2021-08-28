.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

  • Font
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. The base in Nevada is the hub for the military’s unmanned aircraft operations in the United States. Picture taken May 19, 2016. (Reuters)
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. The base in Nevada is the hub for the military’s unmanned aircraft operations in the United States. Picture taken May 19, 2016. (Reuters)

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high profile ISIS targets and wounded another, Major General Hank Taylor said on Saturday.

He added that the drone struck a “facilitator and a planner” from ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan. The Pentagon had earlier declared they killed one target.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

Evacuation operations are continuing prior to the August 31 deadline for the US and its allies to complete full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read more:

US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

US warns Americans to avoid Kabul airport: Embassy

US President Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ Kabul airport attackers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More