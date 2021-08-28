US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

The US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high profile ISIS targets and wounded another, Major General Hank Taylor said on Saturday.

He added that the drone struck a “facilitator and a planner” from ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan. The Pentagon had earlier declared they killed one target.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

Evacuation operations are continuing prior to the August 31 deadline for the US and its allies to complete full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

