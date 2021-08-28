US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban

The Taliban condemned the recent US drone strike targeting ISIS in eastern Afghanistan, a group spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

“The Americans should have informed us before conducting the airstrike. It was a clear attack on Afghan territory, two were killed, and two women and a child were wounded in the attack,” a Taliban spokesman told Reuters.

The US conducted a drone strike that killed two high profile ISIS targets and wounded another, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

