.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban

  • Font
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the provincial governor's office in Herat on August 14, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the provincial governor's office in Herat on August 14, 2021. (AFP)

US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban condemned the recent US drone strike targeting ISIS in eastern Afghanistan, a group spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

“The Americans should have informed us before conducting the airstrike. It was a clear attack on Afghan territory, two were killed, and two women and a child were wounded in the attack,” a Taliban spokesman told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US conducted a drone strike that killed two high profile ISIS targets and wounded another, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

The strike comes in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

Read more:

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

US President Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ Kabul airport attackers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
Iraq refuses to be used as ground for regional, global conflicts: Al-Kadhimi Iraq refuses to be used as ground for regional, global conflicts: Al-Kadhimi
Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More