US warns Americans to avoid Kabul airport: Embassy

American citizens should avoid traveling to Kabul's airport because of security threats and those at the Abbey, East, North or Ministry of Interior gates should immediately leave, the US embassy said early Saturday.

“Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates,” the embassy said in a statement.

The warning comes a day after the deadly suicide bombing which targeted Kabul airport and claimed the lives of over a 100 Afghans and 13 US servicemen, in addition to wounding scores more.

The Pentagon said ISIS-K was behind the attack, and the extremist group later claimed responsibility.

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attackers. “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

The embassy advised citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds and following the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions and curfews.

