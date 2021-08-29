China’s FM, US Secretary of State discuss Afghanistan amid tense ties

Chinese State councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and US-China relations in a phone call on Sunday, Chinese state media said, amid tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Wang said it is necessary for all sides to engage with the Taliban and “positively guide” them, according to Chinese state television.

Wang said that Washington should work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, help the new regime run governmental functions normally, maintain social stability, stop the currency from depreciating and the cost of living from rising.

“While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively,” Wang was quoted as telling Blinken on a call that Chinese state TV said was made at the invitation of Washington.

On US-China ties, Wang said recent communications between the two countries on Afghanistan and climate change show that dialog and cooperation are better than confrontation.

“China will consider how to engage with the US side based on the US attitude towards China,” Wang was quoted as saying.

