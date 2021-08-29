.
.
.
.
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as category 4 storm in Louisiana: US forecasters

A person pushes a shopping cart through rain and high winds past a closed restaurant on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. (AFP)
AFP

Hurricane Ida made landfall as “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in Louisiana on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region.

“Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the NHC wrote in an advisory. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour.

