.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Joint international statement says Taliban will allow Afghans to leave after Aug. 31

  • Font
US soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, arrive to provide security in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. (Reuters)
US soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, arrive to provide security in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Joint international statement says Taliban will allow Afghans to leave after Aug. 31

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the US and other countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement.

The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.

Read more:

Only 300 American citizens left to be evacuated from Afghanistan: Blinken

China’s FM, US Secretary of State discuss Afghanistan amid tense ties

Turkey cannot take burden of new migrant wave from Afghanistan: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries UAE to give tourist visas to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More