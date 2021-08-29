.
Malaysia seeks to confirm reports of two nationals arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters in a vehicle patrol a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Malaysia is seeking help from foreign security agencies to confirm media reports that two of its nationals have been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan for their alleged involvement in ISIS, the country's top police official said on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said authorities had no information regarding the involvement of any Malaysians in the group in Afghanistan.

“The Royal Malaysian Police has requested security agencies abroad to confirm the reports as well as the allegations,” he said in a statement.

“Investigations are also being carried out on whether those reports involved Malaysian ISIS fighters who are already overseas.”

British publication The Times on Saturday had reported the arrest of six ISIS operatives, including two Malaysians, citing a Taliban official.

In the past decade, dozens of Malaysians have left their country to fight with ISIS in Syria and other nations, though some have since been allowed to return under conditions set by authorities. It was unclear how many remain overseas.

