Taliban ‘waiting for final nod from Americans’ to take over Kabul airport: Official

US soldiers sit on a wall as Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, and the departing US forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday.

“We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

He said the militants, who seized control of the capital on Aug. 15 after a lightning advance against the Western-backed government, had a team of technical experts and highly qualified engineers ready to take over the airport.

