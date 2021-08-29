.
US carried out military strike in Kabul targeting multiple ISIS bombers: Officials

A model of a military drone is seen in front of an U.S. flag as protesters rally against climate change, ahead of the Democratic National Convention, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 24, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

US officials say an American drone strike has hit a vehicle carrying multiple ISIS suicide bombers heading for the Kabul airport.

A military official said the strike on Sunday caused “significant secondary explosions” indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

Read more:

At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports

US military begins withdrawal from Kabul airport: Pentagon

ISIS Kabul airport attack was reputational hit to Taliban, not US: Russian diplomat

