US carried out military strike in Kabul targeting multiple ISIS bombers: Officials

US officials say an American drone strike has hit a vehicle carrying multiple ISIS suicide bombers heading for the Kabul airport.

A military official said the strike on Sunday caused “significant secondary explosions” indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

