US couple suing police officer for fatally shooting their puppy in front of them

A US couple is suing a Colorado police officer who shot their puppy in front of them in June 2019, according to local media reports.

The puppy had to be euthanized after her was shot in the empty car park where he was playing.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the media reports, the officer who shot the dog was in the area to investigate a complaint about trespassing.

Puppy owners Wendy Love and Jay Hamm are filing a lawsuit against the officer, who drew his gun when the couple’s dog ran over to him. The officer fired two shots at the dog, body camera footage showed.

After shooting the puppy, the couple pleaded to the officer to let them take the dog to the vet, but the officer said they had to wait for his supervisor to arrive on scene.

The dog was euthanized a few days later after it didn’t recover from the shooting incident.

Read more:

Ex-UK Marine escapes Kabul with 200 dogs, cats but leaves local staff behind

Is your cat depressed? Vet shares top 5 depression signs to look for and what to do

Top 10 strangest animals in the world