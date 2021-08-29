US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report

A lawyer for Afghanistan’s girls robotics team has told an Oklahoma woman in the US to stop taking credit for the rescue of the team members, adding that she is putting their lives at risk, according to media reports.

CNN had previously interviewed the woman claiming to have saved them, Allyson Reneau, calling her a “determined mother of 11 from Oklahoma.”

The report said she “took action to evacuate ten members of an all-girls Afghan robotics team amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.”

The woman’s media appearances are endangering the safety of the girls of the robotics team, a lawyer for DCF, the team’s parent organization, said, as her claims are undermining ongoing rescue efforts in the country.

The lawyer has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Reneau, the Washington Post reported.

Last week, ten members of the team were evacuated from Kabul and taken to Qatar after the Taliban took over the country, according to a statement by the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF) and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Several members of the girls Afghan robotics team have safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Kabul, Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Five girls from the team arrived in Mexico last week.

“We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico,” said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City’s international airport.

Several members of the team are still in Kabul, but the DCF said it was working on organizing flights to get them out of the country.

