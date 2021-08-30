.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country

  • Font
Beheshta Arghand, the Afghan woman who interviewed Taliban’s spokesman earlier this month. (Twitter)
Beheshta Arghand, the Afghan woman who interviewed Taliban’s spokesman earlier this month. (Twitter)

Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Beheshta Arghand, the Afghan woman who interviewed Taliban’s spokesman earlier this month, has fled the country, according to media reports.

Arghand told CNN she left Afghanistan because, “like millions of people, I fear the Taliban.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She added that she hopes to return to Afghanistan someday.

“If the Taliban do what they said – what they promise – and the situation becomes better, and I know I am safe and there is no threat for me, I will go back to my country and I will work for my country. For my people,” Arghand said, according to a report by CNN.

The 24-year-old female journalist interviewed Taliban spokesman Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hemad live on-air for Afghan television network TOLO News on August 17.

A few days after interviewing him, Arghand interviewed Malala Yousafzai, the female Pakistani activist who was shot by Taliban for her activism.

According to the report, Arghand decided to become a journalist while in school, after a teacher let her come to the front of the room and read the news. Later, she studied journalism at Kabul University.

CNN’s report said the journalist contacted Yousafzai for help in order to flee Afghanistan. She was able to get on an evacuation flight along with some of her family members.

Read more:

Nine family members, six children killed by US drone strike on Kabul: Report

Women allowed to attend university under Taliban rule, ban on mixed classes: Minister

Afghan educators call on Taliban not to replace system

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More