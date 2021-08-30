Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country

Beheshta Arghand, the Afghan woman who interviewed Taliban’s spokesman earlier this month, has fled the country, according to media reports.

Arghand told CNN she left Afghanistan because, “like millions of people, I fear the Taliban.”

She added that she hopes to return to Afghanistan someday.

“If the Taliban do what they said – what they promise – and the situation becomes better, and I know I am safe and there is no threat for me, I will go back to my country and I will work for my country. For my people,” Arghand said, according to a report by CNN.

TOLOnews and the Taliban making history again: Abdul Haq Hammad, senior Taliban rep, speaking to our (female) presenter Beheshta earlier this morning. Unthinkable two decades ago when they were last in charge ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XzREQ6ZJ1a — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 17, 2021

The 24-year-old female journalist interviewed Taliban spokesman Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hemad live on-air for Afghan television network TOLO News on August 17.

A few days after interviewing him, Arghand interviewed Malala Yousafzai, the female Pakistani activist who was shot by Taliban for her activism.

According to the report, Arghand decided to become a journalist while in school, after a teacher let her come to the front of the room and read the news. Later, she studied journalism at Kabul University.

CNN’s report said the journalist contacted Yousafzai for help in order to flee Afghanistan. She was able to get on an evacuation flight along with some of her family members.

