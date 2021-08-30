.
Global coalition pledges to keep fighting ISIS after Kabul attack

General view of a residence house destroyed after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

The group of countries that have banded together to fight ISIS, including the US, released a statement pledging to work to eliminate the group and taking special aim at its affiliate in Afghanistan that took responsibility for Monday’s rocket attack on Kabul’s airport.

“We will draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement — to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization,” the coalition said in a statement released by the US State Department, which also said the countries would “identify and bring their members to justice.”

