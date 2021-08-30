Global coalition pledges to keep fighting ISIS after Kabul attack

The group of countries that have banded together to fight ISIS, including the US, released a statement pledging to work to eliminate the group and taking special aim at its affiliate in Afghanistan that took responsibility for Monday’s rocket attack on Kabul’s airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We will draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement — to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization,” the coalition said in a statement released by the US State Department, which also said the countries would “identify and bring their members to justice.”

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

Several rockets fired at Kabul airport as evacuation winds down

Final US departure from Kabul underway: Official