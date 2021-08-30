.
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

A military aircraft takes off from the military airport in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
This August 27, 2021, satellite image courtesy of MAXAR, shows the area around the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (AFP)

ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

Reuters

Published: Updated:

ISIS claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.

“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said.

US anti-missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a US official said.

