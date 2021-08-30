ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

ISIS claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said.

US anti-missile defenses intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a US official said.

Read more:

Several rockets fired at Kabul airport as evacuation winds down

Canada ends evacuation efforts of citizens, Afghans from Kabul: Official

US in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban prepares government