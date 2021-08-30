.
Ida downgraded to tropical storm, expected to weaken rapidly

  • Font
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, US. (Reuters)
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, US. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Hurricane Ida has weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday. “Additional rapid weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Ida is expected to become a tropical depression by this evening,” the NHC added.

