Ida downgraded to tropical storm, expected to weaken rapidly
Hurricane Ida has weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday. “Additional rapid weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Ida is expected to become a tropical depression by this evening,” the NHC added.
