Kabul airport threat remains ‘real’ as US winds down withdrawal: Pentagon

The threat to Kabul airport remains “real” and “specific” as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

“We’re in a particularly dangerous time right now,” Kirby told reporters. “The threat stream is still real, it’s still active, and in many cases it’s still specific.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Army Major General Hank Taylor said more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul so far including 5,400 Americans.

The United States is scheduled to complete the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read more:

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting ISIS after Kabul attack

ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

Several rockets fired at Kabul airport as evacuation winds down

Final US departure from Kabul underway: Official