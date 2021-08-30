.
Kabul airport threat remains ‘real’ as US winds down withdrawal: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP)
Terrorism

AFP

Published: Updated:

The threat to Kabul airport remains “real” and “specific” as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

“We’re in a particularly dangerous time right now,” Kirby told reporters. “The threat stream is still real, it’s still active, and in many cases it’s still specific.”

US Army Major General Hank Taylor said more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul so far including 5,400 Americans.

The United States is scheduled to complete the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

