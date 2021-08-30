.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nine family members, six children killed by US drone strike on Kabul: Report

  • Font
Smoke rises from a house in Kabul after child was killed in a rocket attack northwest of Kabul airport, according to an Afghan police chief. (Twitter)
Smoke rises from a house in Kabul after child was killed in a rocket attack northwest of Kabul airport, according to an Afghan police chief. (Twitter)

Nine family members, six children killed by US drone strike on Kabul: Report

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Nine family members including six children were killed by a US drone strike aimed at a vehicle carrying a ISIS-K bomber in Kabul on Sunday, CNN reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US carried out the strike targeting several ISIS-K suicide bombers who were en-route to Kabul’s airport, a US official said.

US Central Command said that subsequent explosions after the vehicle was destroyed suggested it was carrying a large amount of explosive material, which may have killed more people than the intended targets.

A two-year-old girl was the youngest killed, according to a relative of one of the dead.

They were an “ordinary family,” the relative said. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home – where my brothers lived with their families.”

A neighbor told CNN that several people had died in the attack.

“All the neighbors tried to help and brought water to put out the fire and I saw that there were five or six people dead,” they said.

“The father of the family and another young boy and there were two children.”

Early reports including one citing an Afghan police chief suggested that a rocket attack in Kabul on Sunday had killed a child.

US officials soon afterwards confirmed that a drone strike had been launched at ISIS targets.

“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties.

“It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement.

The US launched another airstrike on Saturday on what they said was an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province after the extremist group killed more than 200 Afghans and 13 US troops in a suicide attack on Kabul’s airport on Thursday.

Read more:

Several rockets fired at Kabul airport as evacuation winds down

US carried out military strike in Kabul targeting multiple ISIS bombers: Officials

At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Texas man Caleb Wallace who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus Texas man Caleb Wallace who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More