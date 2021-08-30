.
Taliban condemns US strike on Kabul: Report

Smoke rises from a house in Kabul after child was killed in a rocket attack northwest of Kabul airport, according to an Afghan police chief. (Twitter)
Reuters

A Taliban spokesman condemned the US for launching an attack in Kabul without informing it first, in an interview on China’s state television CGTN on Monday.

The spokesman told CGTN that it is unlawful for the United States to launch attacks in other countries at will.

