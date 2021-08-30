Taliban condemns US strike on Kabul: Report

A Taliban spokesman condemned the US for launching an attack in Kabul without informing it first, in an interview on China’s state television CGTN on Monday.

The spokesman told CGTN that it is unlawful for the United States to launch attacks in other countries at will.

