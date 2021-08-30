UK military vets form anti-vax group to discuss attacking vaccine providers: Report

Former UK military personnel have formed a group to discuss insurgent tactics targeting vaccine providers, The Daily Mail reported.

The more than 200 ex-servicemen and women call themselves the Veterans 4 Freedom (V4F).

In a Telegram chat seen by the Mail, one member reportedly said: “If it comes to an insurgency, the military will become enemy combatants and we’ll take them out using dirty tricks… They are identifiable by wearing a uniform. We are not.”

Some members have shared images of weapons including air rifles, and members have shared images of vaccine center workers’ car registration numbers.

Discussing children being vaccinated, one member by the name of John H wrote: “What security do these people have? How secure will the phials and equipment be in schools? I think a small group of ‘parents’ could easily restrain the vaccinator and remove the drugs.”

Another member appeared to suggest sabotaging vaccine stores across the UK, saying that if one “were to suffer an accident … might be a start.”

One member even appeared to suggest targeting police vehicles.

“Be good if ‘someone’ slashed tires of pig cars all over the country,” he said.

The group’s founder, a Telegram user who goes by the name of Bellzaac, declined to comment when approached by the Mail.

All new recruits are asked to provide evidence of their service in the Armed Forces before joining.

Veterans 4 Freedom’s formation follows a Guardian freedom of information request revealing that 16 ex-UK armed forces personnel have been referred to the UK’s anti-extremism scheme, mostly over concerns about far-right activity.

