Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report

Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two blasts, which killed at least five and wounded a dozen, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

An Afghan family said the US drone strike which targeted ISIS-K in Afghanistan, killed 10 of its members, including seven children, the New York Times reported.

The missile, which the family believes to be fired by a US military drone, struck a vehicle in the street, spraying shrapnel, and killing 10 people, seven of them children, the Times said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday which led to the deaths of at least 100 Afghans and 13 US servicemen and injured scores more.

The US retaliated with a drone strike early Saturday, which the Pentagon said killed a “facilitator and a planner” of ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan. At the time, the Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties.

However, on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, acknowledged the possibility of civilian casualties when asked during a press release. “We’re not in a position to dispute it,” he said on Monday.

The Times interviewed Zemari Ahmadi’s relatives and friends. Ahmadi’s daughter, 21-year-old Samia was struck by the blast wave of the strike. She said: “At first I thought it was the Taliban.”

The Times could not independently verify whether an American missile strike killed Mr. Ahmadi and the others. Nor was it clear whether Mr. Ahmadi’s car was the Americans’ actual target.

The Taliban condemned the US airstrike and said the US should have informed the group before carrying out a strike on Afghan territory.

