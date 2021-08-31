Afghan govt to be formed in days, says Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi

Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban’s conquest of the country.

“We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany will wait for the Taliban to install a new government to see if the extremist group will honor their pledge to allow civilians to leave Afghanistan on flights from Kabul airport.



“The Taliban have promised, but in the coming days and weeks we will find out whether we can count on that,” Maas was speaking during a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday with his Pakistani counterpart Qureshi.



“The Taliban want to install a new government, and this will give us an indication whether our request that it be inclusive is met,” he added.

