Afghan resistance against Taliban will stop if inclusive govt formed: Ahmad Massoud

Afghan resistance fighters will stop fighting the Taliban if the extremist group agrees to form an inclusive government and respect the freedom and rights of civilians, the son of one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s said on Tuesday.

Resistance fighters have been holed up in Panjshir valley, north of Kabul, in the past two weeks as the US and allied forces withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, said.

