Four children hiding from Taliban in Kabul alone finally reunite with mother in US

Suneeta hugs her children in this image taken earlier this year. (Photo courtesy: CNN)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Four children who were hiding alone in an apartment in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul were finally reunited with their mother in the US on Monday after a long-awaited mission to get them out of the country that is now under Taliban rule.

The mother, identified as Suneeta, told CNN that she had been appealing for help from US government leaders and other organizations since the beginning of August to help get her children out of Afghanistan.

Her husband had worked with the US before disappearing in 2013, CNN reported.

When the Taliban gained control of the capital on August 15, the mother’s mission to evacuate her children became more urgent.

Suneeta’s children, who are all under the age of 18, had tried to get to Kabul airport in hopes that they could board an evacuation flight to the US but the large crowds at the gates frightened them.

The children stayed at home for days fearing that the Taliban would hear their story on the news and track them down, their mother said.

With the help of multiple volunteers, including a US Army Veteran who lives in Connecticut and an Afghan man trying to flee the country as well, the children finally made it to the airport.

After waiting at the gates of the airport for 30 hours and witnessing the horrific explosions that killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 American service members, they were put on an evacuation flight.

