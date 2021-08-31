.
Last American soldier leaves Afghanistan: US Central Command

United States Central Command shared a photo the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. (USCENTCOM)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) shared a photo on Tuesday of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, after the US said it had completed its withdrawal from the country.

“The last American Soldier leaves Afghanistan, Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, boards a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,” USCENTCOM said in a tweet.

USCENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities with its allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring US interests.

The US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday after carrying out the largest non-combat military evacuation in history, US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie announced.

The last US military troops left Afghanistan a minute before midnight in Kabul, which was the deadline that the Taliban had given Washington.

US forces had been in Afghanistan for 20 years in what was the longest war in US history.

The US Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Tuesday, according to the embassy’s website.

“While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar”, the website said.

