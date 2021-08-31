.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pakistan counter-terrorism units kill 11 ISIS militants in raid, says police

  • Font
Pakistani police officials gather at the site of an attack by gunmen on a polio vaccination team on the outskirts of Quetta on January 18, 2018. (AFP)
File photo of Pakistani police officials at the site of an attack by gunmen on the outskirts of Quetta . (AFP)

Pakistan counter-terrorism units kill 11 ISIS militants in raid, says police

The Associated Press, Quetta, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the ISIS group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said.

The units, acting on intelligence, carried out the raid in the district of Mastung, where ISIS militants had recently killed two police officers. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known.

The counter-terrorism police is a special branch of the police that fights militant groups.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province where ISIS group has claimed several attacks in recent years. ISIS has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

Baluchistan is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups, which have also targeted non-Baluch laborers. However, unlike ISIS, they have no history of attacks on the minority Shia community.

Read more:

Focus shifts to land borders as Afghans continue to flee the Taliban

Afghan resistance against Taliban will stop if inclusive govt formed: Ahmad Massoud

Peddling US-Taliban friendship is the new narrative

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More