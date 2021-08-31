Taliban say they want ‘good diplomatic relations’ with US after troop withdrawal ends

The Taliban’s top spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory on Tuesday, hours after the last US troops left the country following 20 years of military intervention.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he added.

Read more:

US announces end of Afghanistan war, largest non-combat military evacuation ever

UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain

Kabul airport threat remains ‘real’ as US winds down withdrawal: Pentagon



Developing