Taliban say they want ‘good diplomatic relations’ with US after troop withdrawal ends

Taliban Badri special force fighters secure the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war. (AFP)
AFP, Kabul

The Taliban’s top spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory on Tuesday, hours after the last US troops left the country following 20 years of military intervention.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

“We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he added.

