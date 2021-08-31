.
US Embassy in Kabul suspends operations after troops complete withdrawal

In this Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, a US Chinook helicopter flies over the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Reuters

The US Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the embassy’s website said.

“While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar”, the website said.

The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on Monday, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the Taliban’s return to power.

Developing

