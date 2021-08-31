.
US climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week

US climate envoy John Kerry gesture as he arrives at the Ministry of Finance for a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on April 6, 2021.(AFP)
US climate envoy John Kerry gesture as he arrives at the Ministry of Finance for a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on April 6, 2021.(File photo: AFP)

Reuters

US climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan this week “to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

The former secretary of state has led US efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge the acceleration of efforts to curb carbon emissions.

On his trip to China, Kerry will look to build on commitments he helped secure during his visit in April, when the two countries, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency.

In Japan, Kerry “will meet with counterparts to discuss efforts to drive collective climate action” ahead of the COP26 UN climate conference, which will be held in Scotland later this year, the statement said.

