US climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week

US climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan this week “to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

The former secretary of state has led US efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge the acceleration of efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On his trip to China, Kerry will look to build on commitments he helped secure during his visit in April, when the two countries, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency.

In Japan, Kerry “will meet with counterparts to discuss efforts to drive collective climate action” ahead of the COP26 UN climate conference, which will be held in Scotland later this year, the statement said.

Read more:

US envoy Kerry presses India ahead of President Biden climate summit

US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording

US climate envoy Kerry wants pope to attend climate conference to sway public opinion