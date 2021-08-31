.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Woman having ‘affair’ with chimpanzee not banned, asked to ‘change her behavior’

  • Font
A chimpanzee eats matza, a traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 27, 2018. (Reuters)
A chimpanzee eats matza, a traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 27, 2018. (Reuters)

Woman having ‘affair’ with chimpanzee not banned, asked to ‘change her behavior’

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A woman in Belgium who was reportedly having an “affair” with a chimpanzee at a zoo was asked to “change her behavior,” but wasn’t banned, a zoo spokesman confirmed to People magazine.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an email to People, Ilse Segers, the communications manager of the Antwerp Zoo, said: “There is no ban to see Chita, not for any visitor at the moment… We only asked [Mrs. Timmermans] to change her behavior towards this specific animal.”

A woman named Adie Timmermans had been visiting the 38-year-old chimpanzee every week for the last four years, according to media reports.

As a result, she developed a close bond with the animal during that time.

Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Variety Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’


“I love that animal and he loves me,” Timmermans previously told Belgian broadcaster ATV.

Her weekly visits consisted of waving to Chita and blowing him kisses through the glass.

According to Segers, Timmermans had deprived the ape of the “bonding time he needs to have with his fellow primates.”

The communications manager added: “He is an exception: he was raised with humans at home and came to the zoo almost 30 years ago. He is still fond of humans… But for his own health, he has to be part of the chimpanzee group as much as possible.”

Timmermans was asked to let Chita “be a chimpanzee among chimpanzees and not to stay with him for too long nor attract his attention… We hope she will do so in the future,” People quoted Segers as saying.

Read more:

Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’

Top 10 strangest animals in the world

Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More