.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

French submarine to visit US Navy base in Connecticut

  • Font
Flags are seen on the table during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly at the Pentagon, July 9, 2021. (AP)
Flags are seen on the table during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly at the Pentagon, July 9, 2021. (AP)

French submarine to visit US Navy base in Connecticut

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A French submarine is planning to dock at the US Navy base in Connecticut on Wednesday on a routine port visit.

Navy officials say it will be the first foreign submarine to visit Naval Submarine Base New London since British submarine HMS Trenchant visited in April 2018.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The French attack submarine, FNS Améthyste, was commissioned in 1992.

Its crew will be hosted in Groton by the crew of USS Cheyenne, an attack submarine commissioned in 1996. The commanding officer of Cheyenne, Navy Cmdr. Samuel Bell, was assigned to USS Hartford in 2017 when it made a scheduled port visit in Brest, France.

A Navy spokesperson, Lt. Seth Koenig, said the visit is not unlike the stops that US Navy vessels make at international ports during deployments.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More