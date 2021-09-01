.
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban expressed their anger at the US for destroying military equipment before their withdrawal from Afghanistan saying Americans destroyed their “national assets”.

Taliban member, Anas Haqqani said: “The US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles, and facilities,” according to Afghan news oulet Ariana news.

“For years they called us destroyers. But now you are witnessing those who are destroyers. They have destroyed our national assets,” he added.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of vehicles, helicopters and military equipment destroyed at Kabul airport.

The head of US CENTCOM, General Kenneth McKenzie, had said that US forces demilitarized equipment before the last of the remaining American troops and officials left Afghanistan on Tuesday.

“We demilitarized those systems so that they'll never be used again. We felt it more important to protect our forces than to bring those systems back,” McKenzie said.

The equipment which was demilitarized included up to 70 MRAPs (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles), 27 Humvee tactical vehicles, and 73 aircraft.

However, since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, they took control of a treasure trove of US military equipment given to the Afghan government.

A US official told Reuters last month that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including US Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.

After the final US pullout, footage on social media showed Taliban fighters parading in different parts of the country, showing off US military vehicles and weapons. US aircraft was also seen flying over parts of the country.

