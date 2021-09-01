.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report

  • Font
Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph, posted on a Taliban twitter feed on May 25, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph, posted on a Taliban twitter feed on May 25, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban are designing a government based on Iran’s model through appointing the group’s leader Hibatullah Akhundzada as the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan, CNN-News18 reported on Tuesday.

While Iran has a president and a cabinet, the supreme leader is the religious authority who holds the highest office in the country with powers to dictate policy, overrule laws and override the president. He has the final say in all matters of state.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada — who has never made a public appearance and whose whereabouts have largely remained unknown — will most likely be the Supreme Leader, presiding over a Supreme Council of 11 to 72,” CNN-News18 said citing sources.

The report added that Akhundzada, who led the Taliban since 2016, will mostly work out of Kandahar.

Kandahar was the birthplace of the group and the epicenter of the Taliban’s iron-fisted government in the 1990s.

The Taliban announced on Sunday that Akhundzada is in Afghanistan. “He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid also told Reuters on Saturday that the group will announce a complete cabinet within a week, and it will include not just ministers but leaders as well.

With AFP

Read more:

Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: Spokesman

Qatar says recognizing Taliban not a priority, warns against isolating group

Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
US lawmakers: Biden ‘not living in reality’ for calling Afghanistan pullout a success US lawmakers: Biden ‘not living in reality’ for calling Afghanistan pullout a success
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More