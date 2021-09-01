.
Watch: The Taliban parade US military gear in Afghanistan

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban paraded on Wednesday US military equipment, captured after their takeover of Afghanistan, through the streets of the country.

The parade comes after the last of the US troops and officials left the country for good on Monday, ending more than 20 years of presence in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US military destroyed some of its equipment and gear left at Kabul airport, angering the Taliban who said Americans destroyed their “national assets.”

But since the group seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, it has already taken control of a treasure trove of US military equipment given to the Afghan government.

Footage on social media showed the Taliban fighters wearing US military uniforms, carrying guns and rifles, as well as parading US Humvees in the streets brandished with the group’s flag.

Taliban Badri special force fighters climb up on a vehcile at the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. (AFP)
A US aircraft was also seen flying over parts of the country.

After the US pullout, Taliban supporters took to the streets on Tuesday to celebrate, holding a mock funeral, parading coffins draped with US, UK, France and NATO flags in the city of Khost.

“The last American occupier withdrew from Kabul airport at 12 o’clock and our country gained its full independence,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

