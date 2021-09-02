.
China to set up Beijing stock exchange: Xi

People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

China to set up Beijing stock exchange: Xi

Reuters

China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized companies.

“We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small and medium-sized enterprises by ... setting up the Beijing Stock Exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs,” Xi said in a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

