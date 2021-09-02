China to set up Beijing stock exchange: Xi

China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized companies.
“We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small and medium-sized enterprises by ... setting up the Beijing Stock Exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs,” Xi said in a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.
