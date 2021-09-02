Dolphins lead rescue crew to swimmer missing for 12 hours: Report

A rescue crew was able to find a swimmer who was missing for 12 hours off the Ireland coast after they spotted a dolphin pod surrounding him, the BBC reported last week.



“The RNLI volunteers spotted the exhausted man among the dolphins in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry,” thhe report said.





RNLI, or the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, is a charity that rescues people at sea around the coasts of the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.



“At 20:30, the volunteer lifeboat crew with Fenit RNLI spotted a pod of dolphins and a head above the water about two-and-a-half miles off Castlegregory beach,” the team said, according to the BBC.





“The casualty was conscious and immediately recovered onto the lifeboat and brought Fenit Harbour to be taken to hospital.”

The rescue mission started when the swimmer’s clothes were found on the beach and the search was carried out into Sunday night, according to the report.

