Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul airport to resume evacuation: FM Kaag

The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to re-open Kabul airport to resume evacuations from Afghanistan, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Sigrid Kaag said the country was willing to provide 1 million euros ($1.19 million) in funding, and if necessary, personnel, toward attempts to resume rescue flights.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kaag was in Ankara for diplomatic talks and her remarks, initially reported by news agency ANP, were later confirmed by a spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry.

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the airport.

Watch: A Qatari aircraft lands in #Kabul carrying a technical team to discuss the resumption of airport operations after the Taliban takeover of #Afghanistan, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.https://t.co/xlgRxMM8m0 pic.twitter.com/KJRDORsyxV — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 1, 2021

Read more:

Britain’s Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan

Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source

US defense secretary thanks GCC countries for their role in Afghanistan evacuation