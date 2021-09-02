.
Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul airport to resume evacuation: FM Kaag

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag (L) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara, on September 2, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag (L) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara, on September 2, 2021. (Adem Altan/AFP)

Reuters

The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to re-open Kabul airport to resume evacuations from Afghanistan, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Sigrid Kaag said the country was willing to provide 1 million euros ($1.19 million) in funding, and if necessary, personnel, toward attempts to resume rescue flights.

Kaag was in Ankara for diplomatic talks and her remarks, initially reported by news agency ANP, were later confirmed by a spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry.

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the airport.

