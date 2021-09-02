.
Indian actor Siddharth Shukla dead at 40: Report

Indian Bollywood film actor Siddharth Shukla poses during the trailer launch of the Hindi film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar in Mumbai on May 26, 2014. (AFP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Indian actor Siddharth Shukla has died in Mumbai at the age of 40, according to the BBC.

Local media reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack, although this has not been confirmed.

A doctor at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai told the BBC that Shukla was brought in on Thursday and was dead on arrival.

Shulka’s colleagues in the film industry took to social media to express their shock at the actor’s untimely death.

Shukla was the star of several hit TV shows including Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, in which he made his 2008 debut.

By 2014 the actor starred in the successful Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Shukla also won the 13th edition of reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2019, based on the Western reality franchise Big Brother.
The star also hosted India’s Got Talent and Savdhaan India.

