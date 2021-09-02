.
Ireland fines WhatsApp 224 mln Euros for breaching EU privacy laws

The Whatsapp logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Ireland on Thursday imposed a 225-million-euro ($267-million) fine on messaging service WhatsApp for breaching EU data privacy laws after European regulators demanded the penalty be increased.

Ireland was asked to “reassess and increase its proposed fine on the basis of a number of factors ... and following this reassessment the DPC has imposed a fine of 225 million euro on WhatsApp,” said Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).

