.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New York mayor declares state of emergency after Ida brings flash floods

  • Font
A sign on stairs to the 25th Avenue stop on the D subway line indicates that the subway system is closed overnight for cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP)
A sign on stairs to the 25th Avenue stop on the D subway line indicates that the subway system is closed overnight for cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP)

New York mayor declares state of emergency after Ida brings flash floods

Reuters

Published: Updated:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

Read more:

US President Biden calls on New York Governor Cuomo to resign following investigation

Disgraced New York Gov. Cuomo resigns in harassment scandal, capping stunning fall

Illegal 36-kilo pet cougar removed from New York apartment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Top Content
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More