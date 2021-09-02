New York mayor declares state of emergency after Ida brings flash floods

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

🚨#BREAKING Shocking video shows flood waters ripping through apartments in New York City



📌#Manhattan I #NYC



Reports of catastrophic flash flooding happening across in New Jersey and New York City as millions of people brace for this devastating floods pic.twitter.com/0Y2170sgKo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 2, 2021

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

New York City flood: Brooklyn drowned. pic.twitter.com/mgqELFWVw2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

