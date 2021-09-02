One person dies due to flooding in New Jersey, US: Mayor

At least one person was killed in flash flooding that inundated the New Jersey city of Passaic, Mayor Hector Lora told CNN early on Thursday.

Lora told CNN the body of an elderly man in his seventies was retrieved from floodwaters. The vehicle the man was riding in was overtaken by water, CNN reported.

Firefighters were able to rescue two other individuals from the vehicle, according to the mayor.

