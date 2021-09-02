.
UK foreign secretary to discuss Afghanistan with Qatari emir

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing street in central London on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing street in central London on May 28, 2020. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will on Thursday visit Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Raab’s office said.

“The prospects of getting Kabul airport up and running and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders (are) top of the agenda,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Raab will also meet his Qatari counterpart and the British embassy to Afghanistan, which has temporarily relocated to Qatar, his office said.

