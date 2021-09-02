.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

  • Font
A city police car patrols in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, U.S., April 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A city police car patrols in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, U.S., April 27, 2021. (Reuters)

US student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said.

Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters. Pandemics rushed Miller, whose age was not disclosed, to the hospital where he later died, she said. After a five-hour search, police said the suspect, a student whom they declined to identify, was taken into custody without incident.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shooting in Winston-Salem, a city of 250,000 people, is the latest outbreak of gun violence that has become a regular occurrence at schools and college campuses across the US over the past several years.

Thompson gave no further details on the shooting or a motive but said the investigation was ongoing.

As the incident unfolded, other schools in the area were put on lock down while dozens of police officers, paramedics and panicked parents raced to Mount Tabor High School.

“It's a punch in your stomach and takes your breath away not knowing if your children are safe,” Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said during the news conference.

Terrified students at the school of 1,500 hid under desks. At least one student suffered from a seizure, Thompson said.

The incident was the second school shooting this week in North Carolina. On Monday, a student suffered non-life threatening injuries when another student opened fire at him at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, local media reported. The suspect faces four charges including attempted first-degree murder.

National PTA President Anna King and North Carolina PTA President Francelia Burwell called on lawmakers to address gun violence. “Parents should not have to fear for the safety of their children due to senseless gun violence,” they said.

Read more:

Three police officers wounded in suburban US shooting

US shooting leaves 13 people injured in downtown Austin, Texas, suspect not arrested

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Women journalists are ‘disappearing’ from Kabul under Taliban rule: RSF Women journalists are ‘disappearing’ from Kabul under Taliban rule: RSF
Top Content
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More