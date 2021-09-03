Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country’s flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today,” Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.

Read more:

Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source

US defense secretary thanks GCC countries for their role in Afghanistan evacuation

Emirates airline suspends flights to Kabul: Website