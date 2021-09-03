.
Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul. (AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Domestic flights were set to resume in Afghanistan on Friday, the country’s flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.

“We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today,” Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.

