Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report

Women in the Herat province of Afghanistan staged protests on Thursday, demanding basic rights for women and girls after the Taliban takeover, according to a video published by Afghanistan International.

The protesters were chanting: “Do not be afraid, do not be afraid, we are all together!” as they called for rights to work, get an education and freedom.



Dozens of women reportedly gathered outside a government building as they fear losing the progress made for women’s right after the extremist group came back into power.





“Death is better than staying home and watching death gradually," one woman told Afghanistan International. “The achievements and rights achieved in the last 20 years should not be lost by a setback,” she said, reportedly speaking on condition of anonymity.



Last month, “horrifying” reports emerged that the Taliban have severely restricted the rights of Afghan women and girls in areas they have seized, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





“I’m... deeply disturbed by early indications that that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists,” Guterres told reporters.

“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away,” he added.

The UN chief warned that “directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime.”

